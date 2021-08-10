It's expected to feel over 40ºC in Montreal as heat warning remains in effect

Montreal remains under a heat warning for the second consecutive day.

Environment Canada issued a heat wave notice for Montreal on Monday morning and renewed the alert in the early hours of Tuesday.

Montreal and its surrounding areas are expected to reach temperatures that will be “particularly warm,” says the weather agency, with humidex values reaching 40ºC on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Environment Canada says a “warm and humid airmass” has entered the province and will persist through Friday.

As if daytime heat isn’t uncomfortable enough, nighttime temperatures will hover near 20ºC until Friday.

The heat warning is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors should be conscientious. The weather agency recommends drinking plenty of water before feeling thirsty and staying in cooler areas when possible.

“Feels like” temperatures are expected to reach 40ºC for back-to-back days this week, reaching a seven-day high on Thursday where humidex values are forecasted to reach a dangerous 42ºC.

Heat warnings are put into effect when temperatures dramatically increase people’s chances of developing heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Some effects of heat illness include:

Swelling

Rash

Cramps

Fainting

The worsening of some health conditions

The agency reminds citizens never to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, drink plenty of water, and stay in a cool place.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.