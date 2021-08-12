More than 80 Montreal flights have been exposed to COVID-19 this month

The Government of Canada is warning passengers that nearly 85 Montreal flights have had COVID-19 exposures on planes since the start of August.

In total, 83 flights going into and out of Montreal have had exposure to the virus since August 1, both domestically and internationally.

According to the Government of Canada website, most recently, two flights landed in Montreal on Monday from Casablanca and Geneva, both of which had confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A Monday flight that left Montreal and landed in Toronto also had a confirmed case.

According to the government website, a row is considered “affected” if it is three rows behind or in front of a row (two rows for business class) where a seated person is confirmed to have COVID-19 and was on board the flight during a period when they may have been infectious to others.

In other circumstances, affected flights may indicate specific rows as well as “unknown” rows. This could occur when at least one case on the flight can’t be connected to a specific row.

International flights to and from Montreal with confirmed coronavirus cases since August 1 have come from Tokyo, Zurich, Geneva, Casablanca, Tunis, Denver, Paris, Istanbul, and more.

Where applicable, affected rows have been identified.

Domestic flights with confirmed COVID-19 cases that have landed in or departed from Montreal have come from Toronto, Vancouver, Kattiniq, Calgary, and Halifax.

As of August 9, fully vaccinated US tourists were granted access to enter Canada for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting September 7, Canada also plans to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere in the world.

Visitors will be able to enter Canada via land or air borders as long as they’ve completed a pre-arrival COVID-19 test and submitted their documents via the ArriveCAN app.

Travellers won’t need to take another COVID-19 test when they enter Canada unless they’ve been randomly selected.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it is moving forward with a COVID-19 vaccination passport system for Canadians wishing to take part in international travel.

Federal government officials will be working with provinces and territories to create a proof of vaccination that can be used by Canadians who are either travelling internationally or domestically.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra made the announcement on August 11, citing that the country is “reopening gradually, cautiously, and guided by public health.” He said that “many Canadians are contemplating doing something they haven’t done in a long while, and that is travel.”