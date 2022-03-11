PhotosCurated

Montreal en photo: 20 mystifying shots of the city from the past week

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Mar 11 2022, 8:42 pm
@mariem_jemmali/Instagram | @steveglwalsh/Instagram

Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been photographed through the lens of a camera. And to no one’s surprise, this week’s Instagram submissions have wowed us once again.

From hints of spring to the return of large gatherings, our local photographers have captured the city’s spirit.

If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.

But for now, here are 20 mystifying shots of the city from the past week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jannie Gonzales (@janniegonzales)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emilie (@mily_mtl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dominic (@decocco__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YWD (@relax_cash)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenan (@k_photographyca)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marie Claude (@mawie0404)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenan (@k_photographyca)

 

