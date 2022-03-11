Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been photographed through the lens of a camera. And to no one’s surprise, this week’s Instagram submissions have wowed us once again.
From hints of spring to the return of large gatherings, our local photographers have captured the city’s spirit.
- You might also like:
- Cuisine, culture, and character: Here's how to spend 24 hours in Montreal
- Nearly $5 billion will be spent filling Montreal's potholes over next 10 years
If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.
But for now, here are 20 mystifying shots of the city from the past week.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram