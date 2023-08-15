Montreal Canadiens practice facility getting a new name and look

The Montreal Canadiens’ second home now has a new name.

The team announced Tuesday that the training facility in Brossard has been renamed to the CN Sports Complex.

According to a press release, “the facility’s interior and exterior signage will be updated in the coming days to reflect the new partnership.”

CN, or the Canadian National Railway Company, has its headquarters in Montreal and has been based in the city for more than 100 years. As a result, Tracy Robinson, the company’s CEO, says she is proud to partner up with the Habs, a fellow local institution.

“We are very proud of this new partnership with the Montreal Canadiens,” Robinson said in a press release. “The Habs are a quintessential Montreal institution and as a Montreal-based company ourselves, we wanted to contribute to our hometown in a meaningful way.”

And to celebrate the new name, on September 23, CN is inviting Habs fans to come visit the sports complex to celebrate Rail Safety Week and the beginning of the Canadiens’ training camp. There will be promotional Habs goodies up for grabs, including a signed Nick Suzuki jersey.

Formerly the Bell Sports Complex, the large athletic space first opened on December 12, 2008. It features two ice hockey rinks and one indoor soccer pitch.