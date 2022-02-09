Montreal Canadiens’ new head coach will be announced later today

On Tuesday afternoon the Montreal Canadiens officially announced that head coach Dominique Ducharme had been relieved of his duties.

In an official team press release, the team also confirmed that its “next head coach will be announced later today.”

The Habs also confirmed that the employment status of assistant coaches Alex Burrows, Éric Gravel, Mario Leblanc, Trevor Letowski, Éric Raymond, and Luke Richardson “remains unchanged.”

Dominique Ducharme originally joined the team as an assistant coach back in 2018 and was in just his second season as the head coach of the Canadiens.

After being promoted to the position in February 2021, Ducharme posted a 23-46-14 regular season record. He registered a 13-6 playoff record over 19 postseason games, leading the Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change,” said Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes in the team’s official release.

Possible French-speaking candidates that can take over the job include Alain Vigneault, Patrick Roy, and Guy Boucher.