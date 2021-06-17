SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens offering free hot dogs for people who get vaccinated pre-game

Tyler Jadah
Tyler Jadah
|
Jun 17 2021, 8:41 am
Canadiens offering free hot dogs for people who get vaccinated pre-game
© Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

In an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Bell Centre and the Montreal Canadiens are offering free hot dogs to whoever gets vaccinated before Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

A vaccination clinic will be open outside the Bell Centre before both games, offering the hot dogs as a vaccination perk.

Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement outside the Bell Centre on Wednesday, wearing a Habs jersey.

While answering questions in a #22 Cole Caufield jersey, Dubé agreed that hot dogs are symbols of both Quebec and the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens are also using incentives to get people vaccinated. The 20-year-old Caufield said the team is giving away 22 Caufield jerseys and 22 pairs of 2021-2022 game tickets to Quebecers aged 18 to 29 who show proof of vaccination.

“You guys know I love taking my shots, now it’s your turn,” said Caufield in a Canadiens video shared on social media.

Tyler JadahTyler Jadah
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT