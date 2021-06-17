Canadiens offering free hot dogs for people who get vaccinated pre-game

In an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Bell Centre and the Montreal Canadiens are offering free hot dogs to whoever gets vaccinated before Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

A vaccination clinic will be open outside the Bell Centre before both games, offering the hot dogs as a vaccination perk.

Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement outside the Bell Centre on Wednesday, wearing a Habs jersey.

While answering questions in a #22 Cole Caufield jersey, Dubé agreed that hot dogs are symbols of both Quebec and the Montreal Canadiens.

Go go go la vaccination ! Tous les moyens sont bons ! Merci à Sonia Bélanger PDG @ciusss_csmtl et @cdube_sante pour la belle initiative ! https://t.co/ODlMtlYLac — Roxane Borgès Da Silva (@Roxane_) June 17, 2021

The Canadiens are also using incentives to get people vaccinated. The 20-year-old Caufield said the team is giving away 22 Caufield jerseys and 22 pairs of 2021-2022 game tickets to Quebecers aged 18 to 29 who show proof of vaccination.

Get your COVID-19 vaccine for a chance to win one of 22 Caufield jerseys or one of 22 pairs of tickets to a game in 2021-22! » https://t.co/ENt5RZdQns#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gXpVkDNeTt — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 16, 2021

“You guys know I love taking my shots, now it’s your turn,” said Caufield in a Canadiens video shared on social media.