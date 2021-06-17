Canadiens playoff tickets are selling for $700 more in Montreal than in Vegas

Going to an NHL playoff game of their favourite team is usually not a financial decision most people can make lightly. But in Montreal, it’s a whole different animal right now with a reduced capacity crowd.

Prior to Game 2 between the hometown Golden Knights and the visiting Montreal Canadiens, Vegas’ official ticket platform AXS offered game day tickets at the price range starting at 150 USD, or around 184 CAD. That’s not cheap by any means, but it doesn’t put a candle to the Montreal market.

Vegas’ team website does note that single game tickets are ineligible for resale, so it appears that season ticket holders are re-listing them here.

If you’re looking to get a Canadiens ticket for a home game… it’ll currently run you at least $914 CAD for the cheapest ticket currently on Ticketmaster. Just 3,500 fans will be in attendance at the Bell Centre compared to over 18,000 in Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, so standard practices of supply and demand dictate the market even more heavily here.

Still, that’s over $300 per ticket per 20 minutes of gametime. It’s hard to really think of any comparable form of entertainment available anywhere. Maybe a $5 scratch ticket might be an easier gamble to stomach.

Game 3 goes Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. With Montreal tying up the series 1-1 last night, one can only imagine the demand will stay high.