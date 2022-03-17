Nearly 500 new electric BIXI bikes added to this year's fleet in Montreal

As the snow starts to (hopefully) melt across Montreal, one thing becomes truer: BIXI season is right around the corner.

And for cyclists looking to take that corner electrically, the public bicycle sharing company has announced that 490 new electric bikes will be joining this year’s fleet.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, BIXI Montréal says that after doubling the size of its service area between 2020 and 2021, the company will continue its massive expansion by adding 31 additional electric charge stations across the island and 765 docking points.

BIXI Montréal says the company is “working tirelessly” to ensure the public bikes can hit the streets before the planned launch date of April 15.

“Last season ended on a high note, with record-breaking usage numbers and the highest number of new customers ever recorded,” says Christian Vermette, CEO of BIXI Montreal. “Spring is right around the corner and we are hoping to, once again, offer BIXI services to the population as soon as possible.”

Vermette says that Montreal will become the city with one of the largest electric bike fleets in the world and says that ridership increased by a staggering 326% in 2020 and 195% in 2021.

In terms of rides, 5.8 million trips were logged last year alone in Montreal on BIXIs.

BIXISTS looking for a preseason deal on seasonal memberships can check out the BIXI website or mobile app for an $83 (plus tax) deal for the entire BIXI season.

Happy BIXIng!