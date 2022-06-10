Flights from Montreal to Australia are almost $1,000 cheaper than usual

Bung another prawn on the barbie, because we’re coming to Australia.

We found a cheap flight deal from Montreal to Sydney that’s almost $1,000 cheaper than you’d typically pay.

You might also like: 9 places you can fly to from Montreal for under $130 this year

11 best places to visit less than a two-hour flight out of Montreal

Cuisine, culture, and character: Here's how to spend 24 hours in Montreal

Via a direct flight, it’ll take you just over 28 hours to traverse to get to the land under. Out of Montreal, it’s quite literally the other side of the world.

We found flights in November 2022 for as cheap as $1,624 — $986 cheaper than usual, according to Google Flights.

Sydney is Australia’s first city, and it’s in New South Wales. From the iconic Sydney Opera House to the shores of Bondi Beach, there’s so much to do in the city.

And you could use this cheap flight as your jumping-off point to explore the rest of the country, including Queensland, where you’ll find the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australia (@australia)

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put in Montreal as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate to Sydney, the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

So, if going to Australia is on your bucket list as a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, then now’s the perfect time to go. You can take that near-$1,000 you saved and convert it into Australian dollars.