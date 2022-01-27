Help name the mascot of Montreal's new professional basketball team

Alli-Oop? Alpha? Mascot McMascotface?

Montreal’s inaugural professional basketball team needs help naming its new mascot.

In October, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced it is expanding into Montreal, making it the league’s ninth franchise and first in Quebec.

The Montreal Alliance will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars as the CEBL’s second wave of team expansion and will begin to play in the 2022 season.

They’re just missing one vital ingredient: the name for their mascot.

“Fellow Allies, we need your help to find the name of our mascot,” says the franchise. Fans are urged to visit the Our Mascot Name form to help choose a moniker for the team’s charmer.

Currently, Alli-Oop, Alpha, Alli, Clutch, and Balou are options, but the public can also supply their own submissions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montréal Alliance (@alliancemontreal)

The Alliance (and their soon-to-be-named mascot) will play out of the Verdun Auditorium — which just underwent $44 million in renovations.

The CEBL launched in 2019 with six teams: the Edmonton Stingers, Fraser Valley Bandits, Saskatchewan Rattlers, Guelph Nighthawks, Hamilton Honey Badgers, and the Niagara River Lions. The Ottawa Blackjacks joined the league in 2020.

In January, the Alliance announced that former NBA centre Joel Anthony would serve as the franchise’s first-ever general manager.

The CEBL free agency signing period is expected to begin in February.