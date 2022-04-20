The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has expanded into Montreal, and the league’s newest franchise is about to kick off its inaugural season in May.

Over the weekend, the Montreal Alliance shared a rendering of what its home court will look like before its May 29 home opener versus the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

The Alliance will play out of the Verdun Auditorium, which underwent $44 million in renovations.

The Alliance and the Shooting Stars are the two newest teams in the CEBL’s second wave of city expansion.

The CEBL launched in 2019 with six teams: the Edmonton Stingers, Fraser Valley Bandits, Saskatchewan Rattlers, Guelph Nighthawks, Hamilton Honey Badgers, and the Niagara River Lions. The Ottawa Blackjacks joined the league in 2020.

The Alliance shared contest details, offering fans a chance to win a pair of season tickets and autographed merchandise while sharing its first sneak peek of their home court.

Here’s your chance to win a pair of season memberships, an autographed team jersey and an autographed basketball! 🏀🔥 To enter:

1. Fill out this form: https://t.co/e2dTMFJb9B

2. Tag a friend in a retweet

3. Follow our Twitter account pic.twitter.com/uXjPVKNfGf — Montréal Alliance (@mtl_alliance) April 15, 2022

During an October press conference, Mike Morreale, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the CEBL, said Montreal sports fans will be able to watch the “best pro basketball in Canada outside of the NBA competing in one of the top FIBA leagues in the world.”

The CEBL has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 75% of its rosters made up of Canadians.