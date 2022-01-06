This is your last chance to see the MMFA's Fall exhibitions

While Montreal finds itself under a strict set of COVID-19 restrictions, museums are luckily still open to the public.

Lucky for you there are still few weeks remaining to see two of this fall’s major exhibitions.

So why not take this opportunity to indulge yourself in some culture and explore the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts? You might just learn a thing or two.

Here’s what you can expect from the museum’s two ongoing exhibits.

This exhibition jumps across time periods and artforms, showcasing a variety of works of several key loans from Canadian institutions and private lenders. The exhibition also showcases the MMFA’s permanent collection, which includes work from artists like Charles Gagnon, Yves Gaucher, Rembrandt, Ribera and Rodin.

According to the museum, ‘“How long does it take for one voice to reach another?” “explores the concept of the voice in both its physical and metaphorical registers, asking through art what it is to find meaningful connection after the long period of isolation we have just come through.”

You will not find a more in-depth look into the life and work of legendary Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh (1908 – 2002) than this. Thanks to the generosity of his widow Estrellita Karsh, visitors have the chance to get a close look at one of the masters of the 20th century.

The 111 photograph exhibition, which spans over 50 years of Karsh’s portraits, features renowned images of public figures such as Winston Churchill, John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy, Ernest Hemingway, Mother Theresa, Nelson Mandela, and many more.

While you may recognize the subjects, you will certainly leave with a deeper appreciation of the man behind the lens.

If you are planning a visit to the museum, you must reserve your tickets online

in advance. Masks are also mandatory for people aged six years and older.

For more information on the health measures in effect, the public can consult the guidelines for visitors, available on the museum website.

The MMFA is open from 10 am to 5 pm from Wednesday to Sunday.