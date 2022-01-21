MLB terminates sister-city deal between Montreal and Tampa Bay

Since losing their beloved Expos in 2004, Montrealers have been mourning the presence of professional baseball in their backyard.

Then, two years ago, a glimmer of hope was ignited as the Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg launched a plan involving building new open-air ballparks in both Tampa Bay and Montreal and for each market to host about half of the team’s regular-season games.

Half of Tampa Bay’s 81-game home schedule was planned to be played in Montreal after the 2027 season when their lease on Tropicana Field is set to expire.

But on January 20, Major League Baseball authorities informed the Rays that their plan to launch a sister-city project had been terminated.

In a released statement, Stephen Bronfman, businessman and leader of the Montreal Baseball group, said Montreal was selected for this unique partnership “because we are a world-class North American city that is complementary to Tampa Bay in many ways. But also because there is a strong history and affinity for baseball in our great city.”

Bronfman said that while he was “disappointed” with the MLB’s decision, he respects it nonetheless. “I am very proud of the work we’ve done together with our partners and friends in Tampa Bay.”

Despite the failed effort, the businessman man says the hope for baseball’s return to Montreal is still very much alive. “We reignited a strong appetite in this market for Major League Baseball from all key stakeholders: the fan base, the corporate sector and the media. Major League Baseball has certainly taken notice.”

Meanwhile, the Rays, who were hoping the two-city plan would pan out, now risk total relocation.