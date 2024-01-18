You can buy Messi tickets as part of CF Montreal's six-game packs

CF Montréal revealed Thursday that season tickets for the 2024 campaign have officially sold out.

And while the milestone is huge for the Montreal club, which joined the MLS back in 2012, there is one game in particular that fans are anticipating.

Inter Miami, who signed international soccer superstar Lionel Messi to a massive two-and-a-half-year deal this past summer, will be hitting Saputo Stadium on Saturday, May 11, with kickoff time set for 7:30 pm ET.

Expected to be a highly attended event, as has been the case with virtually all of Messi’s games in North America so far, the 36-year-old’s Montreal debut will be sure to draw a serious demand for tickets.

With a sold-out event being a real possibility, many fans of the Argentinian forward will likely be left disappointed. But there is one way you can increase your chance of getting passes to the Miami match and potentially see the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner play.

According to a statement from CF Montréal, six-game bundles for the 2024 season will go on sale in limited quantity beginning this Saturday, January 20, at 8 am on the club’s website.

The bundle includes the following matches:

Saturday, April 20 vs Orlando City SC

Saturday, May 11 vs Inter Miami CF

Wednesday, May 15 vs Columbus Crew

Saturday, May 25 vs Nashville SC

Wednesday, May 29 vs DC United

Wednesday, June 19 vs New York Red Bulls

While the price of the multi-game package is still unclear, those wanting to guarantee their spot could see the investment as a better alternative than trying to score a single-match ticket.

According to the club, individual tickets for 2024 matches will “go on sale at a later date.”

“We can feel the passion for soccer in Montreal and it is refreshing,” CF Montréal’s senior director of ticket sales, service & operations, Roberto Linhares, said in a press release. “We have capped the number of season tickets available to ensure we can continue to offer more options to those looking to attend CF Montréal games in 2024.”

The full CF Montreal schedule is available below:

Le calendrier de la saison MLS 2024, présentée par @BMOfr, est arrivé 👊 The 2024 @MLS schedule is here 🗓️ Réservez vos places pour chaque match en devenant membre >>> https://t.co/cBym1j9wTV#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/FFxRsiskVU — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) December 20, 2023