Connor McDavid is having a season for the ages.

Last week the Edmonton Oilers captain became the sixth player in NHL history to surpass 150 points in a single season. With 64 goals and 87 assists in 80 games, he is also the first player with at least 150 points since Mario Lemieux had 161 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96.

A few regular-season games remain on the schedule, and McDavid has the opportunity to pad his stats even more. And all he needs are a couple more points to surpass the career total of another Oilers fan favourite: Georges Laraque.

On Monday, the retired enforcer published a tweet reminding fans how close McDavid is to surpassing his NHL career point total in just one year.

“Ok so in 13 [seasons] in the NHL, I got 53 goals and 153 [points],” Laraque wrote on Twitter. “Connor McDavid, he’s crushing my numbers in one NHL season! That kid is pretty good!”

As of now, McDavid is just two points shy of tying Laraque’s 153-point total, which he racked up over 13 seasons (695 games). And at a ridiculous 1.89 points per game pace, there’s no reason the 26-year-old can’t get it done.

Like McDavid, though, Laraque played his best hockey in Edmonton, even scoring a hat trick in front of the home crowd on February 21, 2000. The following season, the Montreal native had a career year, netting 13 goals and 29 points over 82 games. Not bad for a tough guy.

Many fans have also pointed out that there’s one column McDavid may never catch Laraque in: penalty minutes.

As of now, McDavid trails him by 907.