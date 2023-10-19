"He has to be better": Canadiens head coach wants more from Suzuki

With one win over their first three games, the Montreal Canadiens have gotten off to a bit of a slow start. And unfortunately, captain Nick Suzuki is leading by example.

With one assist and zero goals in the bank, many fans have remarked on the centre’s lack of production so far.

Head coach Martin St. Louis has taken notice as well, admitting that he is expecting more out of the 24-year-old.

“Nick would say this too, but he has to be better, for sure,” the coach told reporters in French after Montreal’s practice on Thursday.

“It’s certain that with the number of minutes he plays and with his role, Nick has to give us more,” he added.

Despite a few blunt remarks, St. Louis was quick to assure fans and media members that he is not concerned with Suzuki getting his groove back, suggesting that he could be dealing with a minor “confidence” issue.

“It’s a long season. He’s a guy who has experience in the league. I’m not worried,” St. Louis explained. “He’ll be there… Sometimes it’s just about confidence.”

But with the news of fellow centre Kirby Dach being out for the season due to injury, the spotlight will likely get even brighter on the two-time All-Star to perform.

He’s risen to the occasion under more difficult circumstances, netting a career-high 66 points last year while the Canadiens battled countless injuries.

In the meantime, St. Louis appears to have bigger fish to fry, specifically his team’s lack of discipline, which has helped them become the most penalized group in the NHL this season with 85 PIM so far.

“That has to change,” St. Louis said. “We have to tighten the screws on that.”

The Habs will get the opportunity to earn their second win of the season this Saturday when they face the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.

