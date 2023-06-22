Famous Montreal Canadiens player is selling three of his Stanley Cup rings

Former Canadiens player and coach Mario Tremblay is parting with a few of his precious accolades.

This week, the 66-year-old announced that he would be putting three of the five Stanley Cup rings he won as a member of the Habs up for auction, along with his Molson Cup trophy from the 1982-83 season.

In an interview with Le Journal de Montréal, Tremblay mentioned that he wants to sell the rings so he can enjoy the rest of his life comfortably. He says he made the decision after both his teammate Guy Lafleur and hockey legend Mike Bossy passed away last year.

“I have mixed feelings because these are beautiful memories, but it’s been a long time,” Tremblay explained. “I will pass on the money to my children.”

The Canadiens’ dynasty of the 1970s won seven Stanley Cups in a 10-year span. As a newcomer to the NHL, Tremblay was on the roster for their four consecutive championships from 1975 to 1979. Three of those rings are currently for sale here.

As of now, bids for each of his rings have surpassed $8,000, while the trophy’s latest bid sits at $436. The memorabilia auction will end on June 27.

As for Tremblay’s other two rings, he says he lost his first one from the Habs’ 1976 Cup. He intends to keep the one from 1986, which holds some sentimental value after he gifted it to his late father.

That was also the year that Tremblay’s playing career was cut short at the age of 29 due to an injury. Despite hanging up the skates early, the Montreal-born player amassed a respectable record of 852 games played, scoring 258 goals, and notching 584 points along the way.

He went on to become head coach of the Canadiens in 1995 and eventually transitioned to a career in broadcasting.