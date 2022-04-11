Popular Chinese hotpot restaurant chain opening this week in Montreal

One of the most popular Chinese hotpot chains in the world is opening in downtown Montreal this week.

Liuyishou Hotpot, which has over 1,000 locations worldwide, is a Sichuan-style buffet known for a “spicy broth made with chillies and peppercorns,” according to the chain’s press release shared with Daily Hive.

Along with its traditional beef tallow base, Liuyishou Hotspot offers options for mixed mushrooms, tomato broths, and tasty combos, including vegetables, seafood, or beef and lamb.

The foundation of each hotpot is the sauce, and with over 20 savoury sauce bases and seasonings to choose from, there’s something for each palate to enjoy.

Montreal will serve as the chain’s 18th location in North America, and it’s likely to become one of the city’s buffet favourites.

In celebration of its opening, Liuyishou Hotpot is offering a 20% discount on all items during its opening weekend, this Saturday and Sunday (April 16 to 17).

Chinese hotpot (火锅 huǒguō /hwor-gwor/), also known as Chinese fondue, is one of the most popular meals in China. It consists of a simmering metal pot in the middle of the table with all its raw ingredients placed to the side so people can add and cook whatever they choose in the broth.

Liuyishou Hotpot’s featured meals include:

Sichuan crispy pork

Pork brain (Dare to try?)

Snowflake fatty beef

Beef Tripe

Shrimp paste

Cold jelly

Rice balls and rice wine

Tender beef

Liuyishou Hotpot

Address: 1224 rue Crescent

Hours: 12 – 2:30 pm, 4 to 10 pm