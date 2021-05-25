Leafs win again putting Canadiens on brink of elimination

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one victory away from their first playoff series win since 2004. Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his first career playoff shutout in a 4-0 defeat of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 to put the Maple Leafs up 3-1 in the series.

Toronto blew things open with three goals in the second period. The first came from William Nylander — who’s scored in every game this series — on a nice pass from former Canadien Alex Galchenyuk.

Later in the period, Galchenyuk picked up another assist when he set up Jason Spezza to make it 2-0.

Less than three minutes later, Joe Thornton struck on the power play for his first playoff goal as a Maple Leaf, giving Toronto some more insurance.

Galchenyuk added an empty netter late in the third period as well for his third point of the game.

The Leafs will now have a chance to clinch the series back home in Toronto and set up a second-round match-up with the Winnipeg Jets. Game 5 is set to go at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 pm ET on Thursday.