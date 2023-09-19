Leafs' Max Domi misses days with Canadiens but he's "home now"

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a one-year deal earlier this summer, it wasn’t hard for the local media to craft a series of narratives about the forward.

Not only did the 28-year-old have a famous father, Tie, who played two separate stints in Toronto, but Max also had some fiery comments back in 2019 when he was a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

Asked about the atmosphere and fanbases between the two Original Six franchises, Domi staunchly claimed “Montreal is better,” while also flaunting the team’s 24 Stanley Cups to Toronto’s 13.

Max Domi sure knows how to stoke that Leafs-Habs rivalry: "Montreal > Toronto" pic.twitter.com/3u36PI1u5e — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) August 26, 2019

During a media availability at Toronto’s annual team golf tournament on Monday, Domi was asked to revisit if he still felt that way as he’s set to be playing for the Leafs this coming season.

“If I’m being completely honest with you, like, playing in Montreal was one of the coolest experiences in my life. And the fan base was so good to me there and I miss my days in Montreal, for sure. But I’m a big believer in you are where your two feet are. And I’m home now in Toronto. And like I said earlier, it’s been a dream of mine always [to] play here,” Domi said.

Domi was traded away from Montreal in October 2020 to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Josh Anderson, and has now played on six NHL teams with the Leafs set to be his seventh.

“So nothing but great memories of Montreal, wish ’em the best, and I’m all in on Toronto now. So… that’s all I’m really worried about right now,” Domi added.

Last season, Domi played in 80 games for the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 20 goals and 36 assists. During the Stars’ postseason run, he scored 13 points in 19 games.