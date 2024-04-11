Leafs and Canadiens players link up for awkward 1967-themed ad

If you’ve ever been a Toronto Maple Leafs fan with friends who are Montreal Canadiens fans (or vice versa), you know that the rivalry is bound to feature some good-natured ribbing.

And it appears that the friendly banter has extended to a pair of players as well, even if it is a little bit commercialized.

Toronto forward Matthew Knies and Montreal forward Kirby Dach announced Wednesday on social media their involvement in an ad campaign with Ralph Lauren, promoting the brand’s new Polo 67 cologne.

The 67 in the fragrance’s name refers to the year 1967, which is when the American designer of the same name founded the fashion brand.

But any Leafs fan (or hater) worth their salt also knows that 1967 is the year Toronto last won the Stanley Cup, taking down those same Canadiens in six games.

In a pair of videos promoting the fragrance, Knies and Dach are interviewed by influencer Jack Innanen.

“67 is an important number around here,” Knies wrote in his Instagram caption of the video.

“Is it awkward at all being sat next to your rival?” Inannen asked.

“Not off the ice,” Dach answered.

“No, I hate it, I hate it,” Knies deadpanned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Knies (@matthewknies)

The pair also answered a few questions about the rivalry and the fragrance.

“I’ll smell you guys later,” Innanen joked after the interview, which both Dach and Knies did not react to.

Dach also put out a version of the video, the highlight of which was being asked which player on his team could use the new cologne on the ice.

“Brendan Gallagher,” Dach joked. “He needs some Polo 67 in his life.”

The Leafs and Canadiens are done for the 2023-24 campaign, having most recently faced off against each other last Saturday, which Toronto won by a 4-2 score.