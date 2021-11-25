Montreal-based outerwear brand Kanuk has announced the opening of the company’s inaugural US store in New York City.

The flagship location is now open in New York’s trendy SoHo neighbourhood (75 Greene Street) and is the brand’s first standalone boutique outside of Quebec.

Kanuk has been designing and creating outerwear conceived to protect against extreme weather conditions for more than 50 years.

The brand says it’s renowned for quality and durability, with each style coming with a lifetime guarantee.

To pay tribute to Kanuk’s storied past and beloved heritage, the New York store is designed to reflect the Montreal spirit by blending the brand’s legacy together with its continued evolution.

“Kanuk has locally handcrafted its coats for over 50 years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that we are one step closer towards bringing meticulous Canadian craftsmanship to a truly international market,” said Richard Laniel, President, Kanuk.

“Our new SoHo store is an exciting new chapter in our evolution from a small outerwear manufacturer to a global Canadian brand. A reinvented neighbourhood centred on arts, fashion and impressive architecture, SoHo closely mirrors Kanuk’s outwear staples with an edge, and we are thrilled to have found a new home on Greene Street.”

The 4,000 sq ft space lends itself to a “sensory experience” that evokes an “urban utopia emblematic of Montreal’s winter climate,” says the Kanuk press release shared with Daily Hive.

Upon arrival, visitors enter through a narrow passageway anchored by a free-standing altar as they gravitate towards the main shopping section.

Kanuk’s New York boutique will be showcasing the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 Core Collection of outerwear styles. Kanuk says the collection weaves together the brand’s mastery of winter warmth with modern, edgy designs, ranging from functional puffers in micro-floral prints to insulated parkas in neon citrus hues.

Kanuk has fully withdrawn from fur and uses recycled fabrics in more than 50% of the brand’s collections.