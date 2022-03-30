14 shots of Justin Bieber's sold-out Montreal show last night (PHOTOS)

Justin Bieber was in town last night. As he rocked a packed Bell Centre, the 28-year-old played a slew of hits that spanned his nearly 15-year-long career.

From dance moves to special effects to a few not-so-kind words about the Montreal Canadiens, the Biebs certainly made his time here memorable.

You might also like: "This is sick!"

Fans captured the concert’s highlights from all angles. And thanks to Instagram, many of them get to relive it.

Here are some of the coolest photos and videos from the Justice World Tour gig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber Traacker (@jbiebertraacker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vanessapierleoni (@vanessapierleoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie-soleil Hebert (@mariesoleilhebertauteure)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber Traacker (@jbiebertraacker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@jdbspaininfo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Its.All.About.Shows (@its.all.about.shows)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤𝕊𝕒𝕒𝕕𝕪𝕒🖤 (@saadya16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MawiEscobar (@mawiescobar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Banzagales (@1bellebanzagales)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber Traacker (@jbiebertraacker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathalie B (@jeprendsdesphotos___)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Elisabeth Nulli (@christinaelisabethnulli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiangrui Wen (@clav_vvv)