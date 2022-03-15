Comedian Julie Kim brings laughs to Montreal's Comedy Nest next week
Hopefully, the only tears in Kim’s near future are the ones accompanying the laughter from the audience when she headlines at the Comedy Nest from March 24 to 26.
Kim is a two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee who has written and performed on CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh out Loud, and Kim’s Convenience. In 2018 she released her debut comedy album with 800 Pound Gorilla Records.
The Toronto-born-and-raised comedian Kim has a busy spring, including wrapping up the 40-show The Hope You Get Rich Tour with Ronny Chieng and her third national televised gala performance at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.
She will also be on the writing team for The JUNO Awards, working directly with host Simu Liu (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim’s Convenience). Liu recommended Kim directly for the job.
“I’m really energized by my work and get really excited when I have new things on the horizon,” Kim shared.
The Vancouver-based comedian told Daily Hive that connecting people through comedy gives her a big boost onstage.
“I really enjoy sharing stories and ideas that come right from my core and make people laugh,” said Kim. “The ability to connect with people at that scale and level is such a thrill and a privilege.”
With Kim’s comedy videos amassing nearly 30 million views online, it’s clear that her fans feel the same way.
“I love seeing audiences of people who look and seem so different from each other laughing at the same things. It highlights how similar we all are, and I hope they realize it as well.”
Julie Kim at the Comedy Nest
When: March 24 to 26, 2022
Time: 8 pm and 10:30 pm
Where: Comedy Nest – 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine West, Montreal
Cost: $6 to $17.50, purchase online
