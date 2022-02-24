Anderson and Byron sent to hospital as Canadiens win fourth straight

The Montreal Canadiens won their fourth straight game under new interim head coach Martin St. Louis on Wednesday night despite two of their key players missing from the bench.

Josh Anderson and Paul Byron (upper-body) were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons, but are back with the team. There is no timeline on their return to the lineup. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2022

Paul Byron, who was injured in the first period after enduring a hit into the boards from a Sabres defenceman, was the first to go down the dressing room hallway. He was last seen with a visibly bloody nose.

Byron has only played nine games this season. He recently returned to the team following a long recovery from hip surgery.

Big hit by Samuelsson on Byron. pic.twitter.com/027eVPWlgb — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) February 24, 2022

Anderson’s injury occurred late in the second period when the 6’3′ first line forward took a puck to the side of the head after sliding in Montreal’s defensive zone to block a shot.

It looks like Anderson gets some help from the visor. Still scary. Be okay, Josh. pic.twitter.com/NANbgyBNm8 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 24, 2022

Anderson, who is the team’s leading scorer with 12 goals this season, remained down on the ice for a moment before he was escorted to the dressing room.

You might also like: Cole Caufield trades puck for chocolate bar with Habs fan

The Canadiens confirmed that both Byron and Anderson were sent to the hospital “for precautionary reasons” before returning to the team.

As of now, there is no real timeline for their return.

Montreal, coming off a shutout victory, will take on the Senators this Saturday in Ottawa.