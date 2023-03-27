Canadiens and Jets have talked Pierre-Luc Dubois trade: report

The Montreal Canadiens are “95%” going to end up with Pierre-Luc Dubois on their roster in the future, according to a recent report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman all but confirmed on Monday that the Canadiens have a high level of interest in getting the Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec, native on their roster, either by way of a trade or free agency.

“The Jets have talked to the Canadiens on and off about Dubois,” Friedman reported on Monday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. “Part of it is contracts, like Dubois has got a year left. And we all know how he feels [about re-signing in Winnipeg].”

Dubois signed a one-year deal with the Jets for $6 million this past season, and is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.

“Things aren’t working out in Winnipeg,” Friedman added. “[Head coach Rick] Bowness was brought in to change the structure and challenge players. I look at this and the way it’s going, and I just wonder if we’re seeing the end of this group.”

While he couldn’t sign a contract for Montreal without going through the offer sheet process (or the Jets surprisingly releasing him), he’ll be eligible to hit unrestricted free agency in Summer 2024 if he files for arbitration or signs his qualifying offer this offseason.

“We know Dubois is gonna end up [in Montreal], 95%. Is there some way [the Jets] make a deal so the Canadiens get him earlier? [The Jets] get something we want? I think [Montreal and Winnipeg have] talked about that. But they haven’t been able to make the deal,” Friedman added.

Dubois has 61 goals, 77 assists, and a plus-minus of -11 in 188 games for the Jets in his career over his three seasons with the team.

The third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dubois found himself in Winnipeg after being sent there in a high-profile trade in exchange for Patrik Laine back in January 2021.