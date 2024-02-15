Iconic photo of Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau has been stolen

Police are investigating after an iconic photo signed by Montreal Canadiens icon Jean Béliveau was reported stolen during the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament this past weekend.

The legendary photo, which was of Béliveau playing in the tournament’s inauguration, has been hung up in the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum for years alongside numerous other photos and sculptures of notable hockey players.

The picture was at the Videotron Centre on Sunday evening, as young hockey players competed in the annual tournament. At some point during the game, it went missing, and while Quebec police are searching for answers, nothing has been discovered to this point.

VOL D'UN CADRE HISTORIQUE AU TOURNOI❗️

La direction du Tournoi fait appel à la population afin de l’aider à retrouver un cadre de collection ayant été volé dans son Musée Pee-Wee situé au Centre Vidéotron dimanche soir dernier 19h30.

Détails ici: https://t.co/eICVF0WJm3 pic.twitter.com/mqtEiyfvkm — Pee-Wee Quebec (@tournoipeewee) February 13, 2024

The Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament was created to give young players the opportunity to compete against opponents around the world. Plenty who have played in the tournament have gone on to have successful NHL careers, including other Canadiens legends such as Guy Lafleur, Denis Savard, and Patrick Roy.

Béliveau, who passed away in 2014, is widely regarded as one of the best players in NHL history. He suited up for 1,125 games in his career, all of which came in a Habs uniform. His 1,219 points are second in Canadiens history, while his 507 goals are third.

Béliveau’s illustrious career included 10 Stanley Cup championships while playing with the Canadiens, as well as two Hart Trophies, an Art Ross, and a Conn Smythe. He also served as the organization’s captain for 10 seasons from 1961 to 1971, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1972.

Tournament management is asking anyone who may have knowledge of where the photo is to reach out to them or local police.