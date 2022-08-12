Prohibited procedure: It will soon be illegal to declaw cats in Quebec

A variety of “cosmetic surgeries” for animals will soon be illegal in Quebec.

According to a new press release from the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, a new regulation will prohibit procedures like ear cropping, declawing, devocalization, and tail docking for cats and dogs.

The law, which comes into effect in early 2024, is the Ministry’s second regulation on animal welfare and safety in less than a year.

Along with banning cosmetic surgeries, the regulation will also make it possible to define the minimum requirements to be met in order to meet biological imperatives when keeping or breeding rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs and pet pigs, in addition to cats and dogs.

Additional regulations from the new legislation include:

That euthanasia by gas inhalation will be prohibited for pets;

That the number of cats or dogs kept in the same place or by the same owner in the new breeding places be limited to 50 for new license holders;

That socialization, enrichment, and exercise be framed by specific standards;

That those housing horses be required to have a permit, and horse owners shall comply with the national Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Equine Animals;

“The publication of the regulation is a big step for the protection of animals in Quebec,” said Minister of Agriculture André Lamontagne, adding that he encourages “all pet sitters and owners to constantly be at the forefront of best practices for the benefit of our pets.”