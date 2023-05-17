How much money every CF Montreal player is making in 2023

The 2023 MLSPA salary guide was released today, giving everyone an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.

Montreal ranked last out of the 29 MLS teams, with a total payroll of just over $10.8 million. That’s less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll. TFC leads the league with over $25.7 million in guaranteed compensation toward their players.

Team Guaranteed compensation Toronto FC $25,741,930 LA Galaxy $23,463,025 Atlanta United $21,257,396 DC United $20,016,591 Austin FC $19,922,021 Chicago Fire $19,800,919 Seattle Sounders FC $18,947,463 New England Revolution $18,909,273 Inter Miami $18,055,548 LAFC $17,483,012 Houston Dynamo $17,252,231 Columbus Crew $16,060,111 Sporting Kansas City $15,454,335 New York City FC $15,448,629 FC Cincinnati $15,087,380 Portland Timbers $14,449,409 FC Dallas $14,399,519 Nashville SC $14,207,528 Charlotte FC $13,473,928 Colorado Rapids $13,106,961 San Jose Earthquakes $13,022,374 Philadelphia Union $12,804,172 Vancouver Whitecaps $12,746,625 Minnesota United $12,285,685 Real Salt Lake $12,138,719 Orlando City SC $11,227,559 New York Red Bulls $11,163,066 St. Louis City SC $10,933,074 Montreal $10,800,128

It hasn’t done Toronto much good this season, as they rank dead-last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4-6 record after 12 matches. Vancouver, by contrast, is currently in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 3-3-5 record in 11 matches.

A big chunk of Toronto’s payroll is spent on two players, Lorenzo Insigne ($7.5 million) and Federico Bernardeschi ($6.3 million), who both rank in the top five of MLS salaries. Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire is the MLS’s highest-paid player, making $8.2 million. Javier Hernández Balcázar of the LA Galaxy ($7.4 million) and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi ($6.0 million) round out the top five.

Meanwhile, Montreal’s highest-paid player only is Kenyan defender Victor Wanyama, whose base salary sits at $1.4 million. Wanyama is the only player on his team making more than a million dollars.

With five wins in their first 11 games, CF Montreal currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.