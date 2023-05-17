Sports

How much money every CF Montreal player is making in 2023

May 17 2023, 9:07 pm
CF Montreal isn’t among Major League Soccer’s big spenders again in 2023. In fact, they spend less than any other club in the league.

The 2023 MLSPA salary guide was released today, giving everyone an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.

Montreal ranked last out of the 29 MLS teams, with a total payroll of just over $10.8 million. That’s less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll. TFC leads the league with over $25.7 million in guaranteed compensation toward their players.

Team Guaranteed compensation
Toronto FC $25,741,930
LA Galaxy $23,463,025
Atlanta United $21,257,396
DC United $20,016,591
Austin FC $19,922,021
Chicago Fire $19,800,919
Seattle Sounders FC $18,947,463
New England Revolution $18,909,273
Inter Miami $18,055,548
LAFC $17,483,012
Houston Dynamo $17,252,231
Columbus Crew $16,060,111
Sporting Kansas City $15,454,335
New York City FC $15,448,629
FC Cincinnati $15,087,380
Portland Timbers $14,449,409
FC Dallas $14,399,519
Nashville SC $14,207,528
Charlotte FC $13,473,928
Colorado Rapids $13,106,961
San Jose Earthquakes $13,022,374
Philadelphia Union $12,804,172
Vancouver Whitecaps $12,746,625
Minnesota United $12,285,685
Real Salt Lake $12,138,719
Orlando City SC $11,227,559
New York Red Bulls $11,163,066
St. Louis City SC $10,933,074
Montreal $10,800,128

It hasn’t done Toronto much good this season, as they rank dead-last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4-6 record after 12 matches. Vancouver, by contrast, is currently in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 3-3-5 record in 11 matches.

A big chunk of Toronto’s payroll is spent on two players, Lorenzo Insigne ($7.5 million) and Federico Bernardeschi ($6.3 million), who both rank in the top five of MLS salaries. Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire is the MLS’s highest-paid player, making $8.2 million. Javier Hernández Balcázar of the LA Galaxy ($7.4 million) and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi ($6.0 million) round out the top five.

Meanwhile, Montreal’s highest-paid player only is Kenyan defender Victor Wanyama, whose base salary sits at $1.4 million. Wanyama is the only player on his team making more than a million dollars.

With five wins in their first 11 games, CF Montreal currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

