How much money every CF Montreal player is making in 2023

CF Montreal isn’t among Major League Soccer’s big spenders again in 2023. In fact, they spend less than any other club in the league.
The 2023 MLSPA salary guide was released today, giving everyone an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.
Montreal ranked last out of the 29 MLS teams, with a total payroll of just over $10.8 million. That’s less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll. TFC leads the league with over $25.7 million in guaranteed compensation toward their players.
|Team
|Guaranteed compensation
|Toronto FC
|$25,741,930
|LA Galaxy
|$23,463,025
|Atlanta United
|$21,257,396
|DC United
|$20,016,591
|Austin FC
|$19,922,021
|Chicago Fire
|$19,800,919
|Seattle Sounders FC
|$18,947,463
|New England Revolution
|$18,909,273
|Inter Miami
|$18,055,548
|LAFC
|$17,483,012
|Houston Dynamo
|$17,252,231
|Columbus Crew
|$16,060,111
|Sporting Kansas City
|$15,454,335
|New York City FC
|$15,448,629
|FC Cincinnati
|$15,087,380
|Portland Timbers
|$14,449,409
|FC Dallas
|$14,399,519
|Nashville SC
|$14,207,528
|Charlotte FC
|$13,473,928
|Colorado Rapids
|$13,106,961
|San Jose Earthquakes
|$13,022,374
|Philadelphia Union
|$12,804,172
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|$12,746,625
|Minnesota United
|$12,285,685
|Real Salt Lake
|$12,138,719
|Orlando City SC
|$11,227,559
|New York Red Bulls
|$11,163,066
|St. Louis City SC
|$10,933,074
|Montreal
|$10,800,128
It hasn’t done Toronto much good this season, as they rank dead-last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4-6 record after 12 matches. Vancouver, by contrast, is currently in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 3-3-5 record in 11 matches.
A big chunk of Toronto’s payroll is spent on two players, Lorenzo Insigne ($7.5 million) and Federico Bernardeschi ($6.3 million), who both rank in the top five of MLS salaries. Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire is the MLS’s highest-paid player, making $8.2 million. Javier Hernández Balcázar of the LA Galaxy ($7.4 million) and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi ($6.0 million) round out the top five.
Meanwhile, Montreal’s highest-paid player only is Kenyan defender Victor Wanyama, whose base salary sits at $1.4 million. Wanyama is the only player on his team making more than a million dollars.
With five wins in their first 11 games, CF Montreal currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
