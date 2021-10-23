More onions recalled over possible Salmonella contamination

Health Canada is recalling more raw onions from Mexico due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall for Gwillimdale Farms brand onions was issued on October 22. It was triggered by a recall in the US, which led to an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The onions were sold in two, three, and five-pound bags in Ontario and Quebec. They may have been distributed to other provinces and territories as well.

The recalled vegetables should not be consumed or served. Health Canada advises throwing the onions away or returning them to the store where they were purchased.

If you think you have became sick from eating a recalled onion, call a doctor.

Health Canada warns that food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Short-term symptoms in health people can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps, and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

To date, there have not been any reported illnesses in Canada associated with this brand of recalled onions.