Spooky Halloween-themed maze open in Old Montreal next month

After being closed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, SOS Labyrinthe’s Halloween festivities are back and better than ever.

As of October 2, the 2 km maze located in the Old Port will be transforming its space in accordance with the spooky season.

A “zany creature” is set to be roaming the grounds. Thematic decor, festive atmosphere, and military costumes will also be part of the Halloween celebration.

“We’re so happy that the Halloween edition is back for the 2021 season, given it was cancelled last year! Halloween is a holiday that is enjoyed by people of all ages, just like our maze!” said Jean Perron, SOS Labyrinthe’s general manager, in a press release sent to Daily Hive.

Halloween lovers will also delight in learning that maze attendees who show up in costume during the last two weeks of October will receive a 15% discount.

When: October 2 to 31

Time: 11 am – 5:30 pm (Groups must reserve times in advance)

Where: SOS Labyrinthe, Hangar 16, 360 Rue de la Commune E

Price: $15.75 – $19.75