Halloween recap: 10 of the best costumes in Montreal over the weekend

Heavy rain couldn’t stop the swarms of incredible costumes throughout Montreal this weekend.

Spooky season enthusiasts braved the storm and let their outfits do the talking, raising the bar in the process.

From the clever ones to the downright scary ones, here are some of our favourite get-ups from the past weekend.

Power Rangers

@britdaiglevilliard

Retro space girl

@renaissancemassagetherapy

Squid Game

@milenialencanada

Heath Ledger’s Joker

@nglooks



The Pumpkin King

@garden__g0ddess

Family-sized trio

@therealcynthiaramsay



Legos

@lord_gui

Jedi

@vicgaudreau

Ed Sheeran

@ericcammy

WandaVision