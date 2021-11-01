HalloweenCurated

Halloween recap: 10 of the best costumes in Montreal over the weekend

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Nov 1 2021, 2:41 pm
Halloween recap: 10 of the best costumes in Montreal over the weekend
@garden__g0ddess/Instagram | @nglooks/Instagram

Heavy rain couldn’t stop the swarms of incredible costumes throughout Montreal this weekend.

Spooky season enthusiasts braved the storm and let their outfits do the talking, raising the bar in the process.

From the clever ones to the downright scary ones, here are some of our favourite get-ups from the past weekend.

Power Rangers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BDV (@britdaiglevilliard)

Retro space girl

Squid Game

Heath Ledger’s Joker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noémie🤘🏻 (@nglooks)


The Pumpkin King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Galarneau (@garden__g0ddess)

Family-sized trio


Legos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guillaume Lord Daguene (@lord_gui)

Jedi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Gaudreau (@vicgaudreau)

Ed Sheeran

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Heidersdorf (@ericcammy)

WandaVision

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Louis (@michaelouismusic)

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Halloween
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT