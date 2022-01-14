SportsHockeyCanadiens

Habs fans livid after losing two controversial video reviews on OT goal

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jan 14 2022, 3:23 pm
Habs fans livid after losing two controversial video reviews on OT goal
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens lost to the Chicago Blackhawks after Philipp Kurashev scored in overtime. The winning goal was reviewed not once but twice by officials.


Kurashev, who collided with Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman and goalie Samuel Montembault in the crease, caused the net to be dislodged from its moorings before the puck ever crossed that line.

Referee Dean Morton determined that it was a good goal before announcing that it would be reviewed for offside as it was unclear whether the player had possession of the puck as his body entered the offensive zone.

Once again, it was determined that the goal was good.

Coach Dominique Ducharme, along with the players on Montreal’s bench, rolled their eyes in a collective moment of frustration. A feeling they’ve known all too well this year.

The Canadiens have lost their last five games (0-3-2), adding to their dead last in the league record of 7-24-5.

And while the chances of the Habs seeing the postseason in 2022 are a near mathematical impossibility, fans were nonetheless upset by the lack of consistency in the league’s officiating.

Many took to Twitter to plead their case.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT