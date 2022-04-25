Fans can pay final tribute to Guy Lafleur at national funeral in Montreal next month

In accordance with the wishes of Guy Lafleur’s family, the public will be able to grieve the loss of the Montreal Canadiens hockey legend leading up to the late Hall-of-Famer’s funeral.

On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens announced the events leading up to Lafleur’s funeral.

“Out of respect for the public, which has supported Guy over the years, the Lafleur family has agreed to share their grief with the community,” says the Montreal Canadiens press release. “And in keeping with the family’s wishes, all activities will reflect the image of the late hockey legend: they will be humble and accessible.”

Lafleur will lie in state at the Bell Centre on May 1 from noon to 8 pm and May 2 from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Fans wishing to pay a final tribute to Lafleur are invited to visit the Bell Centre, using its main entrance at 1909 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal.

On Tuesday, May 3 at 11 am, a national funeral will be held at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral. At the family’s request, the events will be organized by the Canadiens, with the collaboration of the Protocole du Gouvernement du Quebec.

Members of the publich wishing to express their condolences can visit the Guy Lafleur inmemoriam section of the Canadiens’ website. Fans are also invited to contribute to the Guy Lafleur Fund for Cancer Research foundation in his name to the Fondation du Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM).

Citing the family, the Canadiens say the Lafleurs “thank the media and the public for continuing to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

On Sunday night, the Canadiens first game since Lafleur’s passing, fans gave the franchise’s all-time points leader a fitting 10:10 standing ovattion priot to puck drop.