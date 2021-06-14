Giant goal light installed in downtown Montreal for Canadiens playoff run

Montreal is now home to a gigantic 20-foot goal light.

Installed by Budweiser as a result of the Montreal Canadiens winning the all-Canadian North Division, the red light now sits in front of La Cage at Complexe Desjardins. The light, which also has a goal-horn-sound component, will turn on after every goal scored by the Canadiens for the rest of their playoff run.

The Canadiens best their playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.