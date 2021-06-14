Giant goal light installed in downtown Montreal for Canadiens playoff run
Jun 14 2021, 11:42 am
Montreal is now home to a gigantic 20-foot goal light.
Installed by Budweiser as a result of the Montreal Canadiens winning the all-Canadian North Division, the red light now sits in front of La Cage at Complexe Desjardins. The light, which also has a goal-horn-sound component, will turn on after every goal scored by the Canadiens for the rest of their playoff run.
🚨 Big Red has landed. #KingOfTheNorth pic.twitter.com/M2kZtVcr4b
— Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) June 12, 2021
Ready to light Montreal up 🚨 #KingOfTheNorth pic.twitter.com/rTIef7Nuw0
— Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) June 12, 2021
The Canadiens best their playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.