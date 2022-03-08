Here's where gas is cheapest in Montreal right now

If there was ever a time to consider becoming an all-season biker, it’s now. Montreal’s gas prices have reached historical highs due to Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

Most gas stations in the Montreal metropolitan area and Laval are charging an astonishing $1.80 per litre of regular gas.

According to Essence Montreal, the gas price monitoring website, some gas stations in Montreal are charging as much as $1.97 per litre.

If paying nearly $2 for a litre of gas boils your blood, the website categorizes the cheapest gas stations across Quebec.

If you’re willing to trek a few extra kilometres, you can find gas stations for a bit cheaper.

As of March 8, here are the cheapest places to get gas around Montreal — all of which belong to Costco.