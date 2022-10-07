Temperatures will drop to near freezing mark overnight tonight in Montreal

You may want to turn your heating on — or at least grab an extra blanket — because the weather throughout Quebec is expected to get exceptionally chilly tonight.

According to an Environment Canada frost advisory, temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark overnight Friday night in the following areas in the southern part of the province:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Below-zero temperatures in October have the ability to damage local crops and plants. As of now, here’s how the weekend forecast is expected to play out:

For updates on the frost advisory, you can visit Environment Canada.