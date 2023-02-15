"Freezing rain and mixed precipitation" in the forecast for Montreal

On Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement that is currently in effect for the following regions:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to meteorologists, a “low pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation over Southern Quebec beginning Thursday evening through Friday morning.”

The wet weather will likely include freezing rain, but the forecast will be reassessed since the system’s track is still uncertain.

If freezing rain does occur, it can make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots icy and slippery. As a result, morning commutes could be impacted in urban areas.

As of now, Montreal’s forecast calls for fluctuating temperatures over the next two days. While Thursday will be relatively warm with a high of 4°C, the arrival of precipitation will bring things down to -5°C overnight.

The cold streak will continue into Friday night as temperatures reach a low of -14°C, only for things to warm back up again as the weekend kicks off.

For updates and more information, be sure to monitor Environment and Climate Change Canada’s website.