"Adjust your driving": Freezing rain warning issued for Montreal

Montreal’s downtown skating rink reopens this winter, but before it does, there will be plenty of folks trying to catch their balance on slippery city streets.

Things are expected to get slick and icy this Friday. As a result, Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following areas in southern Quebec:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

In Montreal, a few hours of freezing rain are expected Friday morning during rush hour. Environment Canada forecasts ice accretion ranging from one to two millimetres.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” says the alert. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

To monitor additional alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada you can visit its website.