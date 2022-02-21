Here we go again: Freezing rain expected for Montreal early this week

Over the past week, the Montreal area has seen its fair share of snow and ice, making it more than unpleasant to get around.

But just as things looked to be clearing up, the city entered another weather alert, this time calling for freezing rain.

According to Environment Canada, “surfaces like roads, streets, walkways and parking lots could become icy, slippery and dangerous” overnight on Tuesday. These conditions could last well into Wednesday.

The weather statement is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

“A major low will affect Southern and Central Quebec beginning Tuesday evening,” says the alert. “Several areas will be affected by a period of freezing rain before transitioning to rain. Areas north of the St Lawrence River as well as the Capitale-Nationale area could experience an extended period of freezing rain.”

The weather statement suggests people “consider modifying any non-essential travel plans.”

The warming trend will be only temporary, says Environment Canada, as temperatures will gradually drop under the freezing mark Wednesday night.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.