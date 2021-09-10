You can get free burgers at the Jean Talon Market in Montreal this weekend
Sep 10 2021, 9:08 am
How about tackling the weekend with free burgers?
While enjoying a couple of days off, scarf back a tasty free burger, courtesy of Nouveau Palais from the timeless Jean Talon Market.
Free food and a walk around at one of Montreal’s most iconic markets.
The casse-croûte will be serving free burgies on Saturday and Sunday from their 1980s food truck, Winneburger.
Nouveau Palais says the burger-a-thon is in honour of the resto’s debuting of a “new and exclusive mystery burger,” happening this weekend only.
While supplies last, the giveaway will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm so you’d best get stepping.
Free burger – Nouveau Palais
When: September 11 & 12
Time: 11 am – 3 pm
Where: Winneburger at Jean Talon Market