4 former Canadiens players having good seasons with other teams

With a slew of draft picks and young prospects in the system, it’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens are building for the future.

In doing so, the Canadiens have opted to part with many players over the past few seasons, either trading them for assets or letting them walk via free agency.

While a change of scenery has not worked out for some, others appear to be thriving in different uniforms.

With that said, here for four former Habs having good seasons elsewhere.

Jonathan Drouin

As many predicted, a fresh start was exactly what Jonathan Drouin needed.

Signing a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche last summer, the winger seems to have gotten his game back after six (mostly) unproductive seasons with the Habs.

Through 47 games this season, Drouin, who rediscovered his chemistry with former Junior teammate Nathan MacKinnon, has logged 10 goals and 28 points and is well on his way to his most productive season since 2018-19.

It would come as no surprise if the Avalanche grant the 28-year-old a contract extension in the coming offseason.

Tyler Toffoli

Since joining the Canadiens for the 2020-21 season, Tyler Toffoli has remained a consistent offensive force in the NHL.

Best remembered for his heroics in Montreal’s epic run to the Stanley Cup Final, the 31-year-old was traded to the Calgary Flames in early 2022.

This season, he’s already logged 21 goals and 13 assists over 47 games as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

While he’s not on pace to match last year’s 73-point campaign with the Flames, Toffoli is still a player most teams would not hesitate to add to their lineup.

Erik Gustafsson

Most Montreal Canadiens fans probably don’t remember having Erik Gustafsson. And fair enough, as the defenceman only suited up for five regular season games and 16 playoff games with the Habs in 2021.

Signing a one-year deal with the New York Rangers in the offseason, Gustafsson was forced to take up a big role when star defender Adam Fox was injured earlier this season, and he rose to the challenge.

In his initial 20 games with the Rangers, Gustafsson notched an impressive 15 points. However, over the subsequent 28, the puck-moving defender netted just eight.

This brings his total to 23 points in 48 games, which puts him on a 39-point pace for the season.

If Gustafsson gets there, it will make his most productive campaign since 2018-19.

Alex Romanov

Drafted 38th overall by the Canadiens in 2018, defenceman Alex Romanov played his first two NHL seasons with Montreal.

Known for his mature play and ability to dish out big hits, the young Russian was surprisingly dealt away in a three-team draft-day trade that saw Montreal acquire forward Kirby Dach back in 2022.

Romanov, now a member of the New York Islanders, has continued to progress in that time. With five goals and 13 points this season, he’s on pace for the most productive year of his career.

His defensive numbers look good too, with the 24-year-old riding a +/- score of +12 so far.