Florian Xhekaj could soon make pro debut with Canadiens affiliate

The Montreal Canadiens are far from a playoff spot, but the Laval Rocket (their AHL affiliate) are still fighting for one.

With a handful of games remaining on their schedule, the Rocket could be getting a helping hand from Canadiens prospect and OHL standout Florian Xhekaj in the coming days.

Since the Brantford Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, Xhekaj’s OHL career has ended, making him eligible for the AHL. And given the way he’s been playing, he could be a welcome addition.

The feisty forward, whose brother Arber plays on Montreal’s blue line, had a breakout year as one of the league’s most productive forwards. Xhakaj, 19, more than doubled his personal high at the junior level with 65 points, including 34 goals, in just 63 games.

Selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Habs in the 2023 draft, Xhekaj continued to produce in the playoffs, netting five points in six games against the Ottawa 67’s.

If called up, Xhekaj wouldn’t be the first player bearing the unique last name to join the Rocket this year. Back in December, his older brother was sent down for a brief conditioning stint, in which he logged three goals and 11 points over 17 games.

Unfortunately, if the Hamilton native is called up, there will not be much time for him to adjust, with just four games remaining in the Rocket’s regular season, which ends April 20.

Xhekaj, known to drop his gloves occasionally, would also be thrown into what is arguably the most intense chunk of the season as Laval find themselves three points out of a playoff spot with two games in hand.

Riding a record of 33-28-6-2, the Rocket will hit the ice next with a game against the Cleveland Monsters this Thursday at 7 PM ET.