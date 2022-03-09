Flights for $50: Some of Montreal's best March and April low-cost airline deals

If you’re like the rest of the world, you probably haven’t ventured outside of your city too much over the past 24 months. But now might be the best time for Montrealers to jump on a sweet flight deal.

Canada’s newest low-cost airline, Flair, is offering 50% off its base fare on all routes. Meaning you can fly from Montreal to Toronto for about $50.

Given the recent hike in gas prices, that’s saving both money and time.

The good news? Flair is offering half-price flights to several cities for travel between March 14 and April 30, 2022.

The bad news? The sale ends on March 10 at 2 am, so you’d best get moving.

Prices on the Flair website are listed for one-way per person and include all taxes and fees.

Here are a few flights out of Montreal in March and April that caught our eye:

Montreal – Toronto, March 31: starting from $49

Montreal – Halifax, April 26: starting from $49

Montreal – Edmonton, April 27: starting from $119

Montreal – Orlando, March 20: starting from $119

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale, March 26: starting from $179

Montreal – Vancouver, March 28: starting from $219

Check out Flair’s sale page for more information and select different cities and flights out of Montreal.