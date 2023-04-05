Black smoke from building fire impacts traffic on Jacques-Cartier Bridge

On Wednesday morning, a building on Fullum Street, in Montreal’s Centre-Sud district, caught fire.

As a result, a large cloud of black smoke rose up towards the nearby Jacques-Cartier Bridge. The smoke made for difficult driving conditions as visibility was greatly reduced.

Shortly after the smoke cloud covered the large piece of infrastructure, the bridge’s official Twitter account announced that conditions were “back to normal.”

Retour à la normale – La visibilité est maintenant rétablie sur le #PontJacquesCartier

Back to normal – Visibility is now clear on the #JacquesCartierBridge #MobilitéMTL https://t.co/hBmoe0Em4q — Pont Jacques-Cartier (@pontJCBridge) April 5, 2023

The fire, which is the third in the Saint-Marie district, apparently began at around 9 am. No injuries have been reported.

More to come.