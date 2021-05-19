Total employment in Montreal's finance sector ranks 6th across all of North America

Montreal’s finance sector has been ranked one of the top in the continent, outranking San Francisco, Vancouver, Washington, and Calgary.

According to a new report from the Conference Board of Canada, Montreal’s finance workforce is good for the 6th best in North America and 15th best globally.

The sector includes people who work at banks, insurance, asset management, and the stock exchange, among other fields.

From a national standpoint, Canada has the second-largest amount of venture capital

investments of all OECD member countries (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), at US$3.33 billion in 2019, ranking only behind the United States.

The report says Canada’s finance and insurance services exports have experienced the

“second-largest growth among service exports” over the past 10 years, growing over

$6.3 billion.

Canadian direct investment abroad in the finance, insurance, and management sector reached $692 billion in 2019 — accounting for 50 percent of Canada’s total FDI from overseas.

Our pals in Toronto ranked as the eighth-largest financial centre globally, placing higher than Shanghai and Frankfurt.