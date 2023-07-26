Trouble is on the rise once again for former Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old got into an altercation with a police officer, which resulted in him being released from his contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

Now he’s facing a court case that could cost him a fortune.

According to a new report from Le Journal de Montréal, Galchenyuk is being sued by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for nearly $400,000 after he refused to pay back a loan he received from the institution.

In June of 2014, Galchenyuk, who was with the Habs at the time, allegedly took out a loan worth US$299,466.88 (approximately C$395,714) from the bank.

Back in April, RBC asked for the loan back (with interest) and Galchenyuk refused.

Proceedings from Galchenyuk’s case were recently filed with Montreal’s Palais de Justice and obtained by Le Journal de Montréal.

“The defendant is in default under the terms and conditions of the loan in that it has failed to make certain payments, and the default has not been corrected to date,” the French court document reads.

The case comes just a few weeks after Galchenyuk’s hit-and-run incident in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After he crashed his BMW, the Russian-American allegedly told a police officer that he would “end his bloodline,” among other threats, per a police report obtained by Arizona NBC affiliate station 12 News.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Galchenyuk apologized for his actions while also confirming that he’d be checking himself into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program.

Galchenyuk had previously spent two different stints with the Coyotes, in 2018-19 and 2021-22, while having played for seven different teams — including the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs — since being drafted third overall by the Habs in 2012.

Most recently, he was on a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche.