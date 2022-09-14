Seductive TikTok is trying to get people in Quebec to vote (VIDEO)

Kudos to Élections Québec for even having a TikTok account, let alone an effective one.

The independent and non-partisan agency in charge of the provincial elections created a TikTok account at the end of August and they’re really getting the hang of it.

Élections Québec, an independent office of the National Assembly of Quebec, has been posting dozens of simple videos featuring only a cardboard ballot box, music, and some spot-on comedy.

On Tuesday, the agency posted a seductive video with candles, a single rose, and the soundtrack “There I Ruined It,” by Careless Cbat — a popular music TikTok trend.

“We are in seduction mode to get you to vote on October 3,” reads the account’s French caption.

In the past decade, the participation rate in Quebec elections has been decreasing. It fell from 74.6% in 2012 to 71.44 in 2014, and down to 66.45% in 2018. Maybe some TikTok is all the province needs to boost voting.

As of this writing, the seductive take on elections has received over 220,000 views and garnered some 30,000 likes.

Reactions to the agency’s take on appealing to the younger crowd have been resoundingly positive. In response to one user’s comment, Élections Québec said (in French), “we love democracy, that’s all.”

Here’s how a few other TikTokers reacted: