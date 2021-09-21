Sea of red: Liberals take sweeping victory in Montreal ridings

With over 98% of Montreal’s votes counted in the federal election, the Liberal Party won the majority of the city’s districts with 40.9% of votes.

The city’s results were, for the most part, reminiscent of the 2019 election.

According to Elections Canada, the Liberals have attained 59% of the electoral districts in the city. The closest second was the Bloc Québécois, who won 38.5% of electoral districts.

As for the other parties, the NDP won the district of Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie while the Bloc Québécois secured La Pointe-de-l’Île.

Though they did not win a single riding, the Conservatives earned 11.1% of the vote in the Montreal area with over 208,000 votes.

Of the more than 1.8 million votes that have been counted in Montreal, the People’s Party of Canada and the Green Party both garnered less than 3% of them, with 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will form another minority government.