Edmundson leaving Leafs for LA on big free agent deal: report

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Joel Edmundson is headed to the Western Conference.

Entering free agency as a UFA, Edmundson has reportedly agreed to four-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings, with an AAV of $3.8 million per season.

Sources say #LAKings have agreed to terms with defenseman Joel Edmundson: 4 years x $3.8 million.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024

The Leafs acquired the 31-year-old from the Washington Capitals back in March ahead of the trade deadline.

The 6’5′ blueliner suited up for nine regular season games and seven postseason games with Toronto

Edmundson’s played 10 seasons for five NHL teams, also seeing stints with the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes prior to his time in Washington.

Toronto has made two major signings in the first hour of free agency, inking deals with veteran defencemen Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.